Top Political Stories of 2018 – #7 Jason Ravnsborg outmaneuvers them all.

#7 Jason Ravnsborg outmaneuvers them all.

Jason Ravnsborg’s story wasn’t a quick occurrence like the president’s visit. Think of it as a long game of survivor where he outlasted, out-campaigned, outworked, and outwitted his opponents at every turn.

Having been a fixture at Republican events statewide for many months, Ravensborg’s entry into the 2018 contest was certainly not a surprise. But what quickly surprised all of his opponents was how deft and tenacious a campaigner he proved to be.

While his opponents attempted to split up the pond of State’s Attorneys to seek endorsements, Ravnsborg – a Lt. Col. In the Army Reserves – instead quietly went to the pond of County Sheriffs, and outfished them all.

Similarly, while his opponents dawdled and dismissed him, Ravnsborg worked the delegates. He didn’t win them all by any means, but his hard word was second to none. By the time you saw his opponents once, you’d already seen Ravnsborg ten times. And that was before the nominating convention.

As his Republican opponents schemed to join forces to take him out, their heavy-handed tactics sealed the deal only against themselves, nearly delivering Ravnsborg the vote on the first ballot. Once it was down to a single opponent, it was done, and he won with authority.

In the fall portion of the election, his Democrat opponent Randy Seiler was equally dismissive of Ravnsborg, literally duplicating the tactics that were employed against Jason in the primary. Ravnsborg did the same as before – going about the business of campaigning and working hard.

When the two met head to head in their one and only faceoff, Ravnsborg stunned his opponent and literally stripped the bark off of Seiler, damning him with his stated positions. From there, Ranvsborg pressed an offensive on tv in commercials, and Seiler was never able to recover.

Ravnsborg’s victory was anything but a flash in the pan event. It was a long-sought and long-fought effort across two years’ time. A good lesson for candidates.

